Girl, 12, drowns following heavy rains, floods in Eastern Cape town

ANA
Mudslides between Qhaka and Mthatha, Eastern Cape, 23 April 2019. Picture: Supplied

Alfred Nzo District Municipality said in a statement the rains had caused localised flooding and bridges had been washed away.

A 12-year old-girl drowned in Lubhacweni village, KwaBhaca, formerly known as Mount Frere, following heavy rains and flooding.

Alfred Nzo District Municipality said in a statement on Tuesday that rains were expected to continue until Thursday.

Municipal spokesperson, Lubabalo Majenge, said the rains had caused localised flooding and bridges had been washed away.

He said there was overflowing in many rural roads across the district, Mbizana being most affected.

Many access roads were also damaged by the floods.

Executive Mayor Sixolile Mehlomakhulu said disaster management teams were continuing to monitor the situation and were on standby for immediate response and rescue

“We urge all residents remain calm and vigilant all the times. All those living in low lying areas must monitor water levels and move to safer places”.

For any assistance residents can call the disaster management centre on 039 254 0748.

African News Agency (ANA)

