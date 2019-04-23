Floods affect hundreds in rural Eastern Cape

Eastern Cape Premier Phumulo Masualle on Tuesday sent a delegation led by the Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC, Fikile Xasa, to asses the situation in Port St John and Mthatha, which have been hit hard by heavy rains.

Spokesperson for the premier, Sizwe Kupelo, said that more than 300 people from Kwa Green Village had been displaced due to the floods. Kupelo said 100 households were flooded and stranded residents were accommodated at a local community hall.

Xasa is expected to submit a report to Masaulle who is also expected to visit the area. “SASSA has already supplied the victims with blankets and other NGOs have donated much needed blankets with a local supermarket providing the victims with warm food,” Kupelo said.

Kupelo said the premier urged members of the affected communities to exercise extra caution, not to cross rivers and to postpone traveling arrangements where possible.

Motorists on the R61 between Libode and Port St Johns have also been advised to be vigilant due to landslides and rockfalls.

In addition school authorities have been instructed not to allow pupils to attend school if they have to cross rivers to get to their schools.

– African News Agency (ANA)

