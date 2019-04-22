Flood warning issued for Ethekwini

Ethekwini municipality in Durban on Monday issued a flood warning and urged residents to be on “alert”.

On Monday evening City Manager Sipho Nzuza urged residents, particularly in low lying ares, to be on high alert as localised flooding was “expected tonight”.

He said this follows a warning issued by the South African Weather Services earlier Monday of the storm that is expected over eThekwini, especially over the central and southern areas.

“Since 10 am, the Municipality has been in constant contact with the South African Weather Services forecasters who have been reviewing the forecast and current indications show that tonight from 22:00 until 05:00 tomorrow morning eThekwini will receive significant rainfall,” said Nzuza.

“The storm is expected to move in a southerly direction concentrated along the western boundary of the province and move off into the sea. Given the rain, over the past two days, the ground is already saturated which could lead to increased riverine flow.

“Municipal departments are on standby to respond in the event of any disasters or emergencies.”

Nzuza said the municipality was continuously monitoring weather radar systems to confirm the weather patterns observed in the forecasts and will continue to provide feedback throughout the afternoon and the evening.

He said for emergencies and flooding, residents were urged to contact the Disaster Management Centre on 031 361 0000 or their local ward Councillor.

– African News Agency (ANA)

