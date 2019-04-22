Weather 22.4.2019 08:19 pm

PICS: Heavy rains flood Mpilisweni informal settlement in Gauteng

ANA
A woman makes her way at Mpilisweni informal settlement in Thokoza, 22 April 2019, the area was flooded due to heavily rains, most parts of Gauteng experienced more rain over the weekend. Picture: Itumeleng Eenglish / African News Agency (ANA)

A woman makes her way at Mpilisweni informal settlement in Thokoza, 22 April 2019, the area was flooded due to heavily rains, most parts of Gauteng experienced more rain over the weekend. Picture: Itumeleng Eenglish / African News Agency (ANA)

The flooding started on Saturday afternoon and has seen the water knee-deep in some places.

Heavy rains in Ekurhuleni over the long weekend flooded streets and homes leaving residents of the Mpilisweni informal settlement in Thokoza wet and without electricity on Easter Monday.

Siphelele Xalaza, a resident of Mpilisweni informal settlement in Thokoza, throws out water after cleaning her shack, 22 April 2019. Picture: Itumeleng Eenglish / African News Agency (ANA)

Mother of two, Siphelele Xalaza, who shares a shack with her husband and two children, said in the five years since they moved into their home, it was the first time they experienced flooding to this extent.

“I lost everything in my shack, even my beds and my couches are wet. I had to ask my family for help,” the 31-year-old mother said to African News Agency (ANA) while trying to push the water away from her door outside her shack.

Heavy rains have flooded streets and homes in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng. A flooded street in Thokoza, 22 April 2019. Due to lack of electricity in the area, residents started looting foreign national shops. Picture: Itumeleng English / African News Agency (ANA)

Xalaza said she had to take her children to their grandmother who lives in a hostel about 1km away so they could stay safe.

The flooding started on Saturday afternoon and has seen the water knee-deep in some places.

Xalaza said with the heavy rains residents have been faced with other problems including having to throw away food because they have been without electricity since Friday morning.

Members of the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) escorted foreign national shopowners to vacate the Mpilisweni informal settlement after protesting residents threaten to steal their belongings, 22 April 2019. Picture: Itumeleng Eenglish / African News Agency (ANA)

The area, with around 100 shacks, use portable toilets, she said, adding that she cannot leave her house because the water filled up the toilets causing the faeces to come to the surface and it was now drifting outside with the flood water.

Earlier on Monday afternoon, police escorted Pakistan shop owners to pack up their supplies before escorting them out of the area after residents attempted to loot shops.

Local young boys take advantage of the flooded Thokoza Auditorium for a swim after heavy rains in Khumalo Street, 22 April 2019. Picture: Itumeleng Eenglish / African News Agency (ANA)

Further, into the informal settlement, children were joyfully playing and swimming in the water.

African News Agency (ANA)

