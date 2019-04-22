PICS: Heavy rains flood Mpilisweni informal settlement in Gauteng

Heavy rains in Ekurhuleni over the long weekend flooded streets and homes leaving residents of the Mpilisweni informal settlement in Thokoza wet and without electricity on Easter Monday.

Mother of two, Siphelele Xalaza, who shares a shack with her husband and two children, said in the five years since they moved into their home, it was the first time they experienced flooding to this extent.

“I lost everything in my shack, even my beds and my couches are wet. I had to ask my family for help,” the 31-year-old mother said to African News Agency (ANA) while trying to push the water away from her door outside her shack.

Xalaza said she had to take her children to their grandmother who lives in a hostel about 1km away so they could stay safe.

The flooding started on Saturday afternoon and has seen the water knee-deep in some places.

Xalaza said with the heavy rains residents have been faced with other problems including having to throw away food because they have been without electricity since Friday morning.

The area, with around 100 shacks, use portable toilets, she said, adding that she cannot leave her house because the water filled up the toilets causing the faeces to come to the surface and it was now drifting outside with the flood water.

Earlier on Monday afternoon, police escorted Pakistan shop owners to pack up their supplies before escorting them out of the area after residents attempted to loot shops.

Further, into the informal settlement, children were joyfully playing and swimming in the water.

– African News Agency (ANA)

