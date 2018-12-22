; WARNING: NSRI issues alert for full-moon tides – The Citizen
 
WARNING: NSRI issues alert for full-moon tides

NSRI. Picture: ANA

Those by the sea are advised to ‘only swim at beaches where and when lifeguards are on duty’.

The full moon on Saturday brings the spring tides higher than normal high tide and lower than normal low tide, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has warned.

“This effect lasts until at least after 26th December and NSRI, lifeguards, and the emergency services are urging bathers, anglers, and coastal hikers to be cautious around the coastline,” the NSRI said in a statement.

“Only swim at beaches where and when lifeguards are on duty and obey the lifeguards instructions and swim in between the safe swimming zones posted by the red and yellow flags. Parents must ensure that their children have responsible adult supervision when swimming,” the institute said.

