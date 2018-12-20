; Weather service issues warning of severe thunderstorms on Thursday for Tshwane – The Citizen
 
Weather 20.12.2018 10:58 am

Weather service issues warning of severe thunderstorms on Thursday for Tshwane

Stock Image: Source - pixabay.com

The South African Weather Service on Thursday issued a watch for possible severe thunderstorms in Tshwane and other areas in the northeast of Gauteng between 12 midday and 4 pm.

The weather service said potential threats for this possible storm include large hailstones, damaging winds, and heavy rain.

In October, a storm with heavy rains and incidents of flash-flooding swept through Tshwane leaving two people dead and causing extensive damage to cars and roads.

The province has been in the grip of severe heatwaves since the beginning of summer this year.

