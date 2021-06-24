Multimedia
24 Jun 2021
10:17 am

WATCH LIVE: Agrizzi, suspended SACCA official appear before Zondo

Citizen Reporter

The Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture is expected to hear evidence related to Bosasa during Thursday's proceedings.

Former Bosasa Chief Operations Officer (COO) Angelo Agrizzi testifies at the commission of inquiry into state capture on January 29, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. On his last day testimony, Agrizzi admitted he is a racist, but denied that his evidence is motivated by racism. (Photo by Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Felix Dlangamandla)

The cross-examination of former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi by former Armscor CEO and businessman Kevin Wakeford at the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture is expected to take place on Thursday.

Last year, the commission’s chair Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo granted Wakeford leave to cross-examine Agrizzi – who had a heart attack in hospital in October last year – after the former Armscor boss was implicated in the list of individuals who are said to have benefited from Bosasa, now African Global Corporations.

Wakeford, who was a consultant to Bosasa for about eight years, allegedly received R100,000 a month for helping Bosasa “resolve” its issues with the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

ALSO READ: ‘Racist’ Agrizzi opposed BEE, controlled Watson’s emails, Zondo told

The businessman has since denied allegations of corruption, describing them as “false”, “vague” and “unsubstantiated”.

Meanwhile, the commission will also hear Bosasa-related evidence from suspended South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) official Mbulelo Gingcana.

An employee of a Bosasa subsidiary, GTS (formerly known as Sondolo IT), Richard Le Roux, will also be cross-examined by Gingcana’s legal representative this time.

Gingcana will be the first person to take the witness stand during Thursday’s proceedings.

Watch the proceedings live below, courtesy of the SABC:

