WATCH LIVE: Zondo Commission hears more SSA related evidence

The Inspector-General of Intelligence is set to return to the hot seat at the commission.

The Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture on Wednesday morning is set to hear more State Security Agency (SSA) related evidence.

The Inspector-General of Intelligence (IGI), Dr Setlhomamaru Dintwe, is set to return to the hot seat to give his testimony at 10am.

During his last appearance in April, Dintwe told the commission Police Minister Bheki Cele, Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo all wrote him letters to try to persuade him not to testify at the inquiry.

He also accused the Cabinet ministers of asking President Cyril Ramaphosa to suspend him for “incompetence”.

Dintwe said he learned of the proposed suspension on the day he was expecting correspondence from the ministers and Ramaphosa regarding his commission evidence bundle.

He also told the commission that there was a “concerted effort” led by former SSA spy boss Arthur Fraser to try to remove him from his post because he was investigating a number of complaints against him.

