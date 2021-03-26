WATCH LIVE: Ex-Denel board chair Daniel Mantsha testifies at Zondo commission

The chairperson of the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, is expected to hear evidence related to state-owned arms manufacturing company Denel on Friday.

Former chairperson of the Denel board Daniel Mantsha will appear before the commission to deliver his testimony.

Denel was allegedly riddled with corruption and mismanagement that peaked during the state capture era under the tenure of former president Jacob Zuma.

It was alleged that Mantsha had been “hand-picked” by the Gupta family and “cultivated” into the man who helped them attempt to capture influence and contracts at Denel.

The Gupta emails allegedly reveal he promptly set about sharing confidential Denel information with Gupta associate Ashu Chawla and met with the family in India and Dubai on “five-star trips”.

The Law Society of the Northern Provinces in 2007 successfully went to court to seek Mantsha’s removal from the roll of attorneys after a series of complaints from clients.

Mantsha, who was appointed Denel chairperson in 2015, was then struck off the roll of attorneys and only re-admitted in 2011.

The commission might also hear evidence regarding Gupta-owned company VR Laser Services, which was alleged to be at the centre of state capture.

Meanwhile, former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh will also continue with his testimony on Friday afternoon.

