WATCH LIVE: Ex-Eskom CFO Anoj Singh returns to Zondo commission

Former Eskom chief financial officer Anoj Singh has returned to the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture to give evidence related to the troubled power utility.

In a previous appearance at the inquiry, Singh told the commission chair Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo that consulting firm Trillian was paid R30.6 million by Eskom for a corporate plan, before any contract was signed.

Singh said he was not aware that the contract for Trillian’s “work” on the corporate plan – which was signed on 4 May 2016 – had not been signed before payment was made a month earlier.

ALSO READ: Mpofu’s ‘shut up’ was unacceptable and disrespectful, says Zondo

He also revealed that he was sitting in Eskom meetings while he was still CFO of Transnet.

He was present in the meetings with Regiments Capital and McKinsey when the two companies sought to do consultancy work – dubbed project Pandora – for the power utility.

The then acting Eskom CFO was not included in those meetings, Zondo heard.

Watch the proceedings below, courtesy of the SABC.

Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.