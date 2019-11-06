Zuma lied, Maseko tells state capture commission

Former director-general of the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) Themba Maseko told the commission of inquiry into state capture how former president Jacob Zuma may have misrepresented the truth when he alleged that there was some form of conflict between him and then minister Collins Chabane.

Maseko told the commission that Zuma’s oral evidence stating there was an issue between him and Chabane was incorrect.

The former director-general, who left his post at the GCIS in February 2011, returned to the commission to respond to submitted affidavits made in response to his previous testimony in August.

The commission on Wednesday focused on state-owned entities’ involvement with Gupta-owned The New Age Newspaper, as well as Zuma’s then alleged decision to move Maseko from the GCIS to the department of public administration (DPA).

Asked if he was provided with a cabinet memo on his transfer from the GCIS to the DPA on February 2, 2011, Maseko said there was nothing reflecting such a decision.

Zuma, during his testimony, said cabinet took the decision to transfer Maseko from his role as director-general.

Maseko, on the other hand, claims that while Zuma was at an African Union Head of State Summit, Chabane called him to notify him of Zuma’s request to move him, and the decision was to be in effect by the time of Zuma’s return into the country.

Maseko maintains there was no dispute between him and Chabane, who had before his transfer scored him 114% on his performance as a director-general, an indication which Maseko said proved his competency.

He told the commission how Chabane only said it was the presidents’ decision to transfer him.

“There was no reason, no basis that could have prompted him to make the move.”

The commission has adjourned for tea.

