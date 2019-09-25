Sesoko tells Zondo how his suspension may have come from Mthethwa

Testimony from the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) head investigator Matthews Sesoko continued at the commission of inquiry into state capture on Wednesday, elaborating on his questionable suspension from IPID initiated by Israel Kgamanyane, who acted in Robert McBride’s position as head of the directorate during McBride’s suspension.

Sesoko told the commission how when he was provided with a suspension letter he was informed that it was an instruction from the then police minister Nathi Mthethwa.

“These instructions were not Kgamanyane’s instructions,” Sesoko claimed.

In his meeting with Kgamanyane, he was informed how “if an officer was told to go and arrest his father, you must go and arrest him” without question, a Setswana reference Sesoko mentioned as an indication of how Kgamanyane was allegedly instructed go provide him with notice he would be suspended.

“It was clear to me that it’s a forgone conclusion where this was going.”

In writing reasons why he should not be suspended, Sesoko says he and his legal team provided compelling reasons. They knew, however, it would not change the outcome.

Sesoko was suspended on May 21, 2015 on allegations of altering an investigation report into the rendition of five Zimbabweans from South Africa to their home country. He was later dismissed on August 16, at which point he was in the hospital for depression.

Sesoko told Zondo he questioned why Kgamanyane had specific interest into specific investigations.

Zondo indicated that allegations made regarding institutions such as the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and police were serious and needed to be corroborated. “We can’t afford to have these institutions to be used improperly.”

Zondo instructed his legal team to secure relevant files and dockets relating to the criminal proceedings regarding Sesoko and McBride.

