Ranjeni Munusamy accused of receiving almost R150K from secret state security slush fund

Tiso Blackstar has placed senior journalist Ranjeni Munusamy on special leave after allegations that she received R143,621.70 from a secret slush fund allegedly used by state security crime intelligence officers.

Hawks officer Colonel Kobus Roelofse made this allegation on Wednesday at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture, saying that the alleged payments to Munusamy were discovered while investigating corruption claims relating to crime intelligence and Atlantis Motors, a company based in Centurion.

The payment was allegedly made towards the end of July, 2008, to pay off a vehicle registered in Munusamy’s name.

“We were able to uncover an amount of R143,621.70. It was paid from the Atlantis Motors business account to Wesbank vehicle finance account in the settlement agreement of the vehicle in the name of Ms Ranjeni Munusamy. As far as I know, she is a journalist,” Roelofse saod.

Zondo asked for confirmation of Munusamy’s first name, which was incorrectly spelt as Ravanjeni on an affidavit submitted by Roelofse to the commission, saying the matter would be returned to due to this error.

In a statement, the Tiso Blackstar Group said it noted the seriousness of the allegations, and confirmed that Munusamy, who is currently an associate editor at the publishing company, would be placed on leave pending an investigation.

“We adhere to the doctrine of presumption of innocence until proven guilty and the principles of natural justice that include hearing both sides of the story.

“However, we have granted her special leave considering the gravity of these allegations.

“The editor of the Sunday Times, Bongani Siqoko, commenced with internal investigations on Wednesday as soon as the commission notified Munusamy of these allegations.

“The company also notes that Munusamy was not engaged by Tiso Blackstar Group or any of its titles or/and companies during the period covered by these allegations, and the companion was unaware of any investigation involving Munusamy at the time she was engaged as an independent contractor.

The company says it will make a final decision on Munusamy’s fate following the internal investigation, “taking into consideration the company’s interests, its policies and Munusamy’s rights”.

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman)

