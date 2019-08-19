‘No holy cows’, Zondo must also look into judiciary – Zizi Kodwa

ANC national executive committee member and Deputy Minister of State Security Zizi Kodwa says allegations against the judiciary should also be brought before the commission of inquiry into state capture.

On Tuesday, the commission marked one year of hearing allegations into the capture of the executive.

Kodwa, who is also the former head of the ANC in the presidency, told PowerFM’s Aldrin Sampear judges, prosecutors and the police were not immune to the influence of politicians and criminals.

“If you look at some of the cases, where perpetrators of alleged crimes go to court and dockets disappear or prosecutors withdraw without any reasons, it’s obvious money is involved.”

He said numerous institutions, including law enforcement agencies in the country, were captured, which showed South Africa was well on its way to becoming a “mafia” state.

“Some of the issues you hear from commissions is that a number of judges could be influenced in one way or another,” added Kodwa.

“These are serious allegations that cannot be left without being investigated.”

Explaining his position to News24, Kodwa said the Zondo commission needed to also hear claims made against the judiciary.

“If you talk about state capture, it can’t just focus on the two arms of the state. There shouldn’t be any holy cows.”

He said while the commission started with the executive in mind, there have since been claims of corruption levelled against MPs and those who have made claims against the judiciary should also approach the commission to get their views aired.

Kodwa added there was no expectation of some of the claims that have been made at the commission but because of the critical role played by the judiciary, its issues should be ironed out at the commission, which is currently under way.

“No, they shouldn’t start another commission: use what’s already available. It is about state capture, all three arms.”

Kodwa’s latest argument is similar to one raised by former president Jacob Zuma who has continuously asked why all three arms of the state were not being investigated.

It also comes on the back of numerous criticisms and attacks on the judiciary by EFF leader Julius Malema.

Kodwa said this was not linked to any former leaders, dismissing Zuma’s claims by saying at the time there were just allegations around the executive.

“Everyone must be allowed, there should be no holy cows,” he reiterated.

