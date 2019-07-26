Ramaphosa will give testimony as soon as we call on him, says Zondo

Chairperson of the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, Deputy Justice Raymond Zondo, on Friday announced that he would be making public an affidavit submitted by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

He emphasised that he is only releasing the contents of the affidavit due to the president’s request.

“I do not want any impression to be created that this means that any time we get such an affidavit we would necessarily disclose them before the deponent gives evidence in the commission,” he said.

The affidavit relates to Ramaphosa’s connection with the Gupta family, any of their entities as well as other entities implicated at the commission, such as Bosasa.

“Baring in mind the evidence I’ve heard in the past year on the Guptas and Bosasa it is important to get a full idea of what relationships those entities have had or still have with people who are currently in the national executive,” Zondo said.

He requested that the president submit an affidavit to this effect, something he “accepted was necessary,” Zondo continued.

This was submitted in July, with Ramaphosa requesting that it be made public.

“I thought that as president, he should be the first one to give the commission his affidavit disclosing if he had had any relationship with the Gupta family or their entities as well as with Bosasa, its entities or personalities,” Zondo said.

He added that he informed Ramaphosa that the work of the commission would not be completed without evidence from those who have held leadership positions in government over the years.

“I also indicated that the same would in my view apply to the ruling party, because over the years the ruling party has been given a mandate by the people of South Africa to govern,” says Zondo.

He says the people of South Africa would likely have questions surrounding when the ANC became aware of state capture and regarding what it did to stop it.

“It wasn’t just former president Zuma who had to appear at the commission,” he said.

“I intend that certain leaders who are important in the country or who have had important roles to play in the country should appear before the commission and give evidence.

“The president indicated that he fully agreed with me, about it being necessary that leaders in government and the ruling party should come before the commission, to make their input, share what they know, and explain anything that needs to be explained.”

Zondo added that Ramaphosa committed to giving evidence, in his capacity as both president and leader of the ANC, when the commission called on him to do so.

The deputy chief justice added that cabinet minsters and deputy ministers both past and present will now be asked to submit a similar affidavit to the president regarding their relationship with the Guptas, Bosasa and related entities.

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman)

