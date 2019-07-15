Zuma briefed ANC ahead of appearance before Zondo commission

Former president Jacob Zuma last week visited the African National Congress’ (ANC’s) headquarters to brief the ruling party officials about his appearance before the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture, said the party’s spokesperson, Pule Mabe, on Monday.

“Last week, former president Zuma visited Luthuli House to formally brief the secretary general of the ANC, comrade Ace Magashule, on his pending appearance at the state capture commission. The organisation viewed this visit as courteous and exemplary,” Mabe said.

“The commission was set up at the insistence of our organisation and other South Africans who are committed to ethical conduct in both the public and private spheres.”

Mabe added an appeal from the party to “all individuals and organisations that have any information that is relevant to the work of the commission, to avail themselves and present such to the commission”.

Zuma, viewed as central in the sprawling rent-seeking scandal that marked his two-term presidency, is appearing before the commission for the first time on Monday.

His lawyer Muzi Sikhakhane said the former president was ready to name people implicated in the scandal.

– African News Agency

