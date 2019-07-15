State Capture 15.7.2019 12:04 pm

Mngxitama and BLF cause chaos outside Zondo commission

BLF members denied access to the State Capture Inquiry Picture: Thembelihle Mkhonza/ANA

The party began to protest when their leader was denied access, reportedly due to him wearing party regalia.

Black First Land First (BLF) leader Andile Mngxitama caused chaos outside the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture when police denied him access on Monday morning.

Mngxitama challenged the police to either arrest him if he was breaking the law by entering the inquiry or allow him in.

He was reportedly denied access to the state capture inquiry because he was wearing party regalia.

“Where is the rule that stops me from entering the premises? I want a piece of paper that says we can’t go in because we are wearing regalia,” said Mngxitama.

“Why must I remove my regalia? Are you asking me to censor myself?”

The BLF leader said he was there to support former president Jacob Zuma.

“We are here to support Zuma because this is a political attack. Where is Pravin Gordan and Cyril Ramaphosa?” asked Mngxitama.

