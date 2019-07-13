State capture commission makes ‘special’ arrangements for Zuma appearance

The Commission of Inquiry into State Capture has made special arrangements to accommodate the large number of people expected when former president Jacob Zuma is due to attend from Monday to Friday next week.

“It has come to the attention of the commission that there may be large crowds of people who want to attend the hearings next week from Monday 15 July to Friday 19 July 2019,” the commission said in a statement on Saturday.

Due to limited space at the venue, the first 200 people would be allowed inside the venue on a first come first served basis.

In order to be allowed into the venue, a person would have to first present himself or herself for registration on Monday from 7.30am to 9am at Camp for Christ Ministries, 4 Empire Road, Parktown (entrance on Joubert Street).

Members of the public were requested to present positive identification for entrance, such as an ID, passport, or driver’s license. Once the 200 people had been registered, no more people would be allowed into the venue.

For those members of the public who would not be able to get into the hearings venue, arrangements would be made for them to watch the commission proceedings on large TV screens that would be erected at Pieter Roos Park, a five minute walk from the venue of the hearing. The park is at the corner of Joubert Street and Empire Road in Parktown, the statement said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

