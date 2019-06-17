State Capture 17.6.2019 10:24 am

State capture inquiry resumes Tuesday with ex-SAA CFO testimony

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond 'Ray' Zondo greets the commission before hearing testimony from Trevor Manuel and Siphiwe Nyanda, 28 February 2019. Picture: Karen Sandison / African News Agency (ANA)

The commission will also hear aviation related testimony from Director of BNP Capital Daniel Mahlangu.

The hearings of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into allegations of state capture, corruption and fraud in the public sector including organs of state will resume on Tuesday.

The commission chaired by deputy chief justice, Raymond Zondo, said in a statement that it will hear testimony of former chief financial officer of South African Airways, Phumeza Nhantsi.

“The legal team is in the process of identifying and/or consulting with other witness who will be called to appear before the Commission over the next few weeks,” said the statement.

