Rasta – 20 years in the art scene, and still ‘pushing hard’

Special Feature 34 seconds ago

Painter is grateful for the social media fame, which has helped him sell more paintings, after at least two decades in the art industry, and he believes the criticism simply motivates him.

Rorisang Kgosana
09 Oct 2020
06:00:46 PM
Lebani Sirenje, also known as Rasta, reveals one his latest works depicting American President Donald Trump and Melania Trump in Berea, Johannesburg. Picture: Jacques Nelles

“Sho, Rasta!” is occasionally yelled out of car windows, as people drive by, while several others walk up to greet one of the country’s most (in)famous painter, while we stand on the busy corner of Claim and Van der Merwe Streets in Hillbrow, Johannesburg. While Rasta shares the story of the mural he painted across the walls of youth care centre, Twilight Children here, it is clear that he has become somewhat of a celebrity in the Johannesburg CBD, though few of his fans even know his real name. He explains that Rasta was just a name given to him...

