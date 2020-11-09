 
 
Family loses pet zebra after permit dispute

Society 1 hour ago

Marti the zebra has been relocated, and has already made some friends among the horses at his new home, despite butting heads with one of the older zebras.

Marizka Coetzer
09 Nov 2020
06:36:24 PM
Picture for Illustrative purposes. Picture: File

The Cullinan owners of Marti the pet zebra were left heartbroken after a dispute with neighbours over permits led to him being relocated last week. Marti is a five-year-old zebra stallion, born from two rescued and retired zebras, Bob and Cindy, which the Kaffkas took in about seven years ago. “I still can’t believe he is gone and to think it is all because of a neighbour, I cannot think people can be so malicious. Marti lived here his whole life,” Beverley Kaffka said. Two weeks ago Marti escaped their 71-hectare property when their fence was cut. Kaffka said she...

