Family loses pet zebra after permit dispute

Family loses pet zebra after permit disputeSociety 1 hour ago
Marti the zebra has been relocated, and has already made some friends among the horses at his new home, despite butting heads with one of the older zebras.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Business News SA’s best and worst banks
Environment More than 3000 animals euthanised after alleged neglect
Crime Two more suspects nabbed in connection to Florida CIT heist
Covid-19 Ramaphosa urges country to remain cautious to protect economic ‘green shoots’
World As Trump refuses to concede, Biden begins transition to White House