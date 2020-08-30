Society 30.8.2020 05:59 pm

Ramaphosa conveys condolences to physician and liberation fighter Vejay Ramlakan

News24 Wire
Ramaphosa conveys condolences to physician and liberation fighter Vejay Ramlakan

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of Covid-19 from the Union Buildings in Pretoria, 12 July 2020. Picture: GCIS

In a statement on Sunday, Ramaphosa praised him for his commitment during the struggle against apartheid.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has conveyed his condolences to the friends and family of former SA National Defence Force (SANDF) surgeon-general Lieutenant-General Vejay Ramlakan.

Ramlakan died on Thursday at the age of 62.

In a statement on Sunday, Ramaphosa praised him for his commitment during the struggle against apartheid.

He said Ramlakan had contributed to the liberation of South Africans as one of the founding members of the United Democratic Front and as a member of the ANC’s armed wing, uMkhonto weSizwe.

He also attended to the health needs of former president Nelson Mandela for a decade, Ramaphosa added.

“My thoughts are with General Ramlakan’s family, friends, comrades and former colleagues.

“We will remember him not only for his noble contribution in the struggle for liberation but for the many years of great work as the physician to the father of our nation, former president Mandela. May his soul rest in peace,” he said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Global virus cases cross 25 million as India sets grim record

World Sparking fury, White House halts election security briefings to Congress

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Ramaphosa to face integrity committee and Mashaba launches new party

Politics ANC NEC: Cyril Ramaphosa offers to subject himself to integrity committee

Crime Police officers arrested for Eldorado Park’s murdered Nathaniel Julies


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition