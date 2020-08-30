WATCH: Young women learn to skate to break barriers this Women’s month

More than 30 young women were given the opportunity yesterday to learn how to skate at the Tighy Park, Westdene in Johannesburg. The opportunity was presented by Girls Can Skate South Africa.

This was in light of Women’s month, breaking barriers in which society believed that a woman cannot do a man’s sport.

The aim of the sessions is to encourage more females in South Africa to skate, encouraging females to see opportunities and ways to express themselves, without feeling like they are boxed in by certain expectations.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.