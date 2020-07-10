‘I’m not a criminal’ – Waste picker jailed for 3 months for ‘breaking Covid rules’Society 1 hour ago
The offence should have seen them fined R1,000 and released but instead, the men were thrown first into the back of a police van and then into prison.
