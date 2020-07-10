 
 
‘I’m not a criminal’ – Waste picker jailed for 3 months for ‘breaking Covid rules’

The offence should have seen them fined R1,000 and released but instead, the men were thrown first into the back of a police van and then into prison.

Bernadette Wicks
10 Jul 2020
05:01:50 AM
Mjoliso Mphotye a waste picker that was arrested during the nationwide lockdown can be seen at the informal settlement along the Hennops river in Centurion, 9 July 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Mjoliso ‘George’ Mphotye cuts a slight figure surrounded by piles of discarded cardboard and empty plastic bottles. Three months in prison have taken a toll on the father-of-three’s already slender frame. Mphotye and his friend, Justice Shabangu, were arrested for breaking the lockdown rules back in April. Desperate for something to eat, they had ventured out from their homes in ‘Mushroomville’ – the informal and ramshackle compound on the banks of the Hennops River, where they live with a community of waste collectors – in search of food. The offence should have seen them fined R1,000 and released but instead, the...

