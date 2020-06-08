Dr Musa Mthombeni leads campaign to eradicate gender-based violence

When various governments across the globe started implementing lockdowns on their citizens, disturbing reports of a drastic increase in incidents of gender-based violence (GBV) emerged.

This became such a widespread phenomenon that the United Nations referred to violence against women and girls during the lockdown as the “shadow pandemic”.

In South Africa, Carling Black Label, through a campaign called #NoExcuse, started working on a solution to continue the fight against GBV during this time. As predicted, the calls for help increased when the lockdown came into effect.

The number of calls going to LifeLine from men and women went up by 500% from 12,000 in March to almost 80,000 in April.

Former TV presenter and celebrity Dr Musa Mthombeni gave his medical skills to the initiative that seeks to protect the women.

The medical doctor, who is affectionately known as Dr Musa, is a strong voice and advocate for the eradication of GBV.

Dr Musa, who is the campaign ambassador, expressed his delight at being part of an initiative which is playing a role in combating gender-based violence.

“I found it important that those who are looking for help in situations of abuse, whether they are victims or aggressors, are able to get help through platforms such as the #NoExcuse WhatsApp line,” he said.

“The initiative offers an alternative to the traditional avenues of getting help. This is why I am so excited about joining this initiative, to spread the word as far and wide as I can. Issues around GBV are rife in our country and continue to shock us every day when a new statistic or story is told about the abuse of women and other vulnerable groups experience.

“It’s absolutely shocking, so we need to offer all the versions of support we can so that we start to turn the tide.”

Since the launch of theWhatsApp function, more than 7,000 people have been in touch with the service. Based on pre-lockdown numbers, it was estimated that about 500 people would be expected to reach out in the first week. In reality, the number of people reaching out in the first week was 5,176.

He said this enormous response indicated how using non-verbal communication was helping a large number of abuse victims as well as men who are seeking mentorship in taking action against GBV.

President Cyril Ramaphosa also lamented that gross bodily violence statistics in South Africa had increased during lockdown.

In line with Carling Black Label’s long-term commitment against GBV, the WhatsApp line will remain active post the lockdown alongside other properties such as the Champions 4 Change programme, facilitated by Father-A-Nation.

For more information visit the #NoExcuse website on www.noexcusesa.com or following the conversation by visiting the Carling Black Label verified pages on social media.

