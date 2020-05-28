Society 28.5.2020 06:11 pm

Khosa family’s lawyer slams SANDF inquiry report as ‘rubbish’

News24 Wire
Khosa family’s lawyer slams SANDF inquiry report as ‘rubbish’

South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers takes position outside the renowned Madala hostel in Alexandra township on March 28, 2020, during the second day of the 21 day national lockdown announced by South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, to combat the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. (Photo by Luca Sola / AFP)

Steyl further added the family was in disbelief that what they witnessed on that fateful day was being dismissed.

The legal team representing the family of Collins Khosa has rejected an inquiry report by the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), which cleared soldiers of causing Khosa’s death.

“The report by the SANDF is rubbish. We do not accept it, the evidence completely contradicts this report. It is ridiculous to say he died of some other cause,” Wikus Steyl, of Ian Levitt Attorneys, said on Thursday.

This comes after the SANDF probe cleared the soldiers, finding that they could not be held liable for the 40-year-old’s death because there was no link between the injuries he sustained due to their actions and his death.

The board, led by Brigadier Viscount Ngcobo, found that Khosa and his brother-in-law, Thabiso Muvhango, undermined the female soldiers who approached them about drinking alcohol in their yard.

The report did not expand or explain whether the soldiers had acted outside of their authority by addressing the men, who were drinking on private property.

Steyl said the inquiry – and its outcome – was merely a way for the SANDF to comply with the recent high court judgment on the matter.

“The family was definitely not interviewed by the SANDF for this inquiry. [It was] relying on the statements filed by the authorities, which does not make sense. It’s a sham report, it cannot be legitimate.

“The SANDF just pretended to do an investigation to comply with the judgment,” he explained.

The inquiry notes in its report that it did not interview Khosa’s relatives, relying only on the affidavits they filed with the police as part of their investigation.

Steyl further added the family was in disbelief that what they witnessed on that fateful day was being dismissed.

The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria recently heard the matter in an urgent application after the 40-year-old was allegedly beaten to death by members of the SANDF in Alexandra, Johannesburg, in March.

Lawyers on behalf of the family argued the ministers of police and defence had failed to take steps to prevent illegal action by law enforcement officials, adding their public statement “defended, downplayed and encouraged the use of force”.

Judge Hans Fabricius ruled in favour of Khosa’s family, finding that the right to dignity, life, the right not to be tortured in any way, and the right not to be treated or punished in a cruel, inhumane or degrading way, cannot be suspended, even during a state of emergency.

As a result, SAPS and the SANDF were directed by the court to, among others, suspend the soldiers, pending an investigation, and it had to develop a code of conduct for both SAPS and SANDF, as well as institute disciplinary proceedings.

The police have opened a murder docket on the matter and this is still ongoing.

The soldiers will not return to work until the investigation is finalised.

News24 sent questions to the SANDF, which wasn’t immediately available for comment. The response will be added once it is received.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
DA rejects SANDF’s decision to clear soldiers of Collins Khosa’s death 28.5.2020
SANDF probe clears soldiers of killing Collins Khosa, saying he was only ‘pushed and clapped’ 27.5.2020
Here’s how you can report ‘wrongdoing’ by cops 26.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 ZCC will not open its doors during Level 3 lockdown

Crime Former Western Cape police commissioner out on parole

Africa Bill Gates conspiracy theories echo through Africa

Covid-19 Pick n Pay outlet, 8 other Gauteng stores closed for contravening regulations

Investigation SANDF probe clears soldiers of killing Collins Khosa, saying he was only ‘pushed and clapped’


today in print

Read Today's edition