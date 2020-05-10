Eldorado Park kids benefit from AMG Covid-19 relief aid

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues, many impoverished communities across South Africa have been affected and are in need of food donations, which resulted in AMG donating food in different parts of the country.

The company donated food to the Chayil Foundation, which services two soup kitchens every week for child-headed homes in Eikenhof and the Eldorado Park.

“We are pleased to partner with Chayil Foundation in the fight against Covid-19 to provide emergency food assistance to the children in need,” said AMG CEO Itai Maunganidze. “These children are suffering not because of their own doing but because of the situation their parents face as a result to of the Covid-19 pandemic. AMG relief aid will provide the necessary support to some of our nation’s most vulnerable people, ensuring that eligible households do not go without sustenance.”

AMG has pledged R25 million towards relief support from the initial R10 million announced in March – which includes providing food and sanitation assistance to the underprivileged in support of the efforts of the government.

The company has since made similar donations to communities in Alexandra township, the Emalahleni municipality and in Mamelodi, primarily directed towards basic needs and hardship relief.

In Emalahleni the company donated food to residents in 160 informal settlements in the area.

Commenting on the latest donation by AMG, Robyn Le Roux, director of Chayil Foundation, welcomed the support from the company.

“We have seen love and support from the heart and keep up the good work AMG. Thank you for giving the children the best of the best. You have gone out of your way to give our children the best quality food,” said Le Roux.

Similarly, Timmy Toi Agape Care Centre, also in Eldorado Park, welcomed the food aid that AMG brought to the community.

“We say thank you for responding to our call for help and you really came out for the children, and for that we are thankful,” Toi said.

