A year in SA: Google’s trending searches of 2019

Cornflakes, load shedding, and how to lose weight were among South Africans most requested questions on global search engine Google this year.

“Why were cornflakes invented, load shedding, job openings near me, Neyi Zimu, Rugby World Cup topped trending search lists,” Google South Africa announced today.

“This year’s trending searches show South Africans’ keen interest in the world and people around them. Pop culture, sports and politics captured the nation’s attention,” Google SA said.

“Nine of the 10 top trending search terms were for local people, news and events. The top questions list reflects this strongly – with eight of the top ten questions related to local happenings.

“From the Rugby World Cup to load shedding, elections and James Small, South Africans use search to find out about the things that really matter to them.”

Unsurprisingly, load shedding made number one of the top trending searches of the decade. Yes, it’s 2020 in three weeks’ time.

The top 10 lists were as follows:

Top trending questions

1. Why were cornflakes invented?

2. What time is the rugby world cup final?

3. How many votes for a seat in parliament?

4. How did Cameron Boyce die?

5. How long is a rugby match?

6. What is Bosasa?

7. What time do voting stations open?

8. Who won the election in South Africa?

9. What is media?

10. What is teenage pregnancy?

Top trending questions of the decade

1. How to make slime?

2. Why were cornflakes invented?

3. How to get rid of belly fat?

4. How to lose weight in 3 days?

5. Where am I?

6. How many weeks in a year?

7. How to create an email?

8. How to grow hair fast?

9. What is depression?

10. How to draw eyebrows?

Top ten trending searches

1. Load shedding

2. Election results

3. Thanos

4. IEC

5. Fiona Viotti

6. Black Friday Specials

7. Gavin Watson

8. Mark Batchelor

9. Teacher’s Day

10. Hoërskoel Driehoek

Top trending searches of the decade

1. Load shedding

2. Uzalo

3. Meghan Markle

4. Zodwa Wabantu

5. Baby Shark

6. Cardi B

7. Game of Thrones

8. Thanos

9. Nicki Minaj

10. Amapiano

Top ‘near me’ searches

1. Job openings near me

2. Parks near me

3. Restaurant near me

4. McDonalds near me

5. Hotels near me

6. Hair Salon near me

7. Voting Station near me

8. Petrol station near me

9. Makro near me

10. Woolworths near me

Top trending South African personalities

1. Neyi Zimu

2. James Small

3. Xolani Gwala

4. Chester Williams

5. Andile Gumbe

6. Siya Kolisi

7. David Kekana

8. Faf De Klerk

9. Peggy Sue Khumalo

10. Robert Marawa

Top trending sports searches

1. Rugby World Cup

2. Cricket World Cup

3. India vs South Africa

4. Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates

5. Afcon

6. Bafana Bafana

7. Cricket live scores

8. Proteas

9. PSL Standings

10. Stellenbosch vs Kaizer Chiefs

Top trending movies searches

1. Avengers Endgame

2. Captain Marvel

3. When they see us

4. Aquaman

5. Lion King

6. John Wick 3

7. Joker

8. Hustlers

9. Birdbox

10. A Star is Born

Top trending music personalities

1. Johnny Clegg

2. Thami Shobede

3. Nipsey Hussle

4. Mampintsha

5. Oliver Mtukudzi

6. Nichume

7. Ndlovu Youth Choir

8. Babes Wodumo

9. Pitch Black Afro

10. Kabza de Small

Googles search trends information was gleaned from data collated by Google based on what South Africans have been searching for and asking Google this year.

Google processes more than 40,000 search queries every second. This translates to more than a billion searches per day and 1.2 trillion searches per year worldwide.

Live Google search trends data is available at https://www.google.co.za/trends/hottrends#pn=p40

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.