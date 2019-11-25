 
 
‘What is wrong with our society?’ asks Mogoeng

Anastasi Mokgobu
'What is wrong with our society?' asks Mogoeng

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng. Picture: Gallo Images

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng urges those who have knowledge, to share it with others as this will help to expose and root out corruption.

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has called for intensified efforts in addressing land reform and inequality in SA. Access to land was critical for economic transformation but those involved in addressing it must do so peacefully, he said during his 17th Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture in University of Johannesburg Soweto Campus on Saturday. Mogoeng spoke passionately about the need to have a constitution that is easily understood by the public. He urged those who have a better knowledge of it to share with others as this will help to expose and root out corruption. “Having been challenged to show some reflection...
