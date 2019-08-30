Top Midrand school expels pupil for using the k-word – report

Reddam House College in Midrand has reportedly expelled a 17-year-old boy after he allegedly used the k-word to refer to black labourers.

The Grade 10 pupil was reportedly heard in an incident on the school grounds last week when general workers were playing against the school’s senior five-a-side team.

The pupil, according to Sowetan, was heard saying: “Look at those black k****rs. They can’t play soccer, yet they want to take over.”

School principal Collen Traviss-Lea confirmed that the pupil was asked to leave college.

“Nothing can be more hurtful and damaging in our society today than racism, and we will not tolerate any form of it in our schools.

“We have offered counselling to the students affected and mounted a full investigation into the incident.

“The [pupil] responsible for the racial slur was suspended, a full disciplinary hearing was conducted and the [pupil] has been asked to leave the college.”

Some parents who did not want to be named claimed that when the matter was reported, some of the pupils were told not to tell their parents about it.

A school assembly was called on Thursday by the principal where the issue was raised, after she was confronted by four black pupils who questioned why the boy was not suspended.

The boy was asked to write a letter of apology which reads: “I’m sorry for saying a word that can cause such offence. I didn’t mean for it to be heard by anyone and I truly never intended on hurting you. I am genuinely regretful for what I said, and I have learnt from my mistakes and I will not do it again. It is not right for anybody or any race to use such words that cause such hurt, especially given our country’s past. I can assure you that it was not directed at anyone and would never look to offend any of my classmates and friends .”

Some parents have protested that the sanction was not heavy enough and complained that black pupils have often been suspended for minor offences.

On Wednesday the school issued an open letter to parents apologising for the use of the slur on the school’s premises.

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko)

