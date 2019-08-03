From a weight loss exercise to Two Oceans for disabled runner

In November 2016, Ipeleng Khunou, sick of being overweight, decided to wake up at 4am every day and start running.

This despite suffering from septo-optic dysplasia, a brain condition which affects the nerves, eyesight, balance and musculoskeletal development, making him dependent on crutches for balance.

Since then a lot has changed for Khunou, who managed to not only shed much of his former 120kg frame, but also become the first “crutch-runner” to complete the Two Oceans Marathon.

Khunou was born in Soweto 34 years ago and, as a child, spent most of his time in different hospitals, while also having to learn how to walk.

“My earliest memory of a vehicle was an ambulance because that’s how often we would go to the hospital, with tests being done on me,” he said.

He said growing up in a community that doesn’t accept people living with disabilities was also a big challenge.

“My mom sacrificed everything to make sure I wasn’t put in a home or hidden in a church because, at the time, people living with disabilities were seen as bringing shame to a family, or involved in witchcraft,” he said.

His family moved to Rustenburg and he started school very late, going to Tlamelang school for Disabilities in Gelukspan when he was nine. But, his love for running is what eventually changed his life for the better.

“From the first race I was hooked. In 2017, I qualified for the Two Oceans marathon, having run the Soweto half-marathon. And I knew then I was doing something right,” said Khunou.

His passion for running isn’t just changing his own life.

Khunou uses his participation in marathons to raise funds for the needy and raise awareness for people living with disabilities.

