Air Traffic and Navigation Services to host ‘Take a Boy to Work’ initiative

The Air Traffic and Navigation Services (ATNS) will on Monday host 50 learners from previously disadvantaged communities .at a “Take A Boy Child to Work” initiative at OR Tambo, King Shaka, Cape Town, Bram Fischer and East London International Airports.

“Education, skills development, and youth development remain the cornerstones of transformation in South Africa,” ATNS said, adding that this initiative would assist boys in making career choices that could lead to future studies and better employment prospects.

ATNS said that the participants were boys aged 16 to 18 years from Grades 11 and 12 who had performed well in mathematics, physics and English.

They come from schools across the country, including Ntswane Secondary School in Hammanskraal, Gauteng; Diepsloot Secondary School in Diepsloot, Gauteng; Amahlubi Secondary School in Escourt, KZN; Balondo Secondary School Empangeni, KZN; Uxolo High School in Khayelitsha, Western Cape; Akademia Secondary School in Brandford, Free State; Dondashe Secondary School in Centane, Eastern Cape and Cala Senior Secondary School in Cala, Eastern Cape.

ATNS said the day-long visit to its facilities would include high-level presentations as well as a guided tour of the facilities.

– African News Agency (ANA)

