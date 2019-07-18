Two KZN schools get learning materials, food and equipment on Mandela Day

Hundreds of Egcekeni and Edamini Primary Schools children in Shongweni Dam, KwaZulu-Natal were happy when they received nutritious meals, learning materials and a playground as part of a Mandela Day initiative on Thursday.

The collaborative community effort was led by Upper Highway NPO, Zero2Five Trust.

Zero2Five promotes holistic Early Childhood Development in formerly disadvantaged areas by improving pupils’ health and education outcomes with nutrition and education programmes. Local organisations, Futurelife Health Products, Marriott and Clover sponsored supplies for the day with Grade 8 pupils from St Mary’s DSG preparing 1,800 lunchboxes.

“Mandela Day is more than a commemoration of the life and legacy of Madiba, it is an opportunity for all of us to honour his life’s work and make a lasting impact on the day,” said Julika Falconer, head of the Zero2Five Trust.

Egcekeni Primary School will also receive a new playground with both schools benefiting from additional English learning materials.

Falconer said the generosity continued as schoolgirls from St Mary’s DSG arrived early to prepare all 1,800 lunchboxes with sandwiches.

Egcekeni Primary School principal Solomon Mpulo said: “We are a school for farmworkers’ children, based in an area which is poverty-stricken. The majority of parents work on farms and some depend on the government grants”.

“We lack a lot of resources and any help is highly welcomed. This was a memorable Mandela Day gift for our Grade R learners as they also received a jungle gym.”

Edamini Primary School principal Mpume Dladla thanked all involved for their continued support.

“Zero2Five has been at the forefront of ensuring our underprivileged learners get the help they need,” said Dladla.

“The language boards and puzzles supplied help in developing the vocabulary and language. As our learners are from poverty-stricken areas, a conducive learning environment gives them an equal opportunity.”

During the day there was an interactive story explaining Mandela Day with singing and dancing to finish on a high note.

Local non-governmental organisation partner Peace Players International entertained with a motivational talk and a fitness programme.

– African News Agency (ANA)

