Trees for Africa this Mandela Day in Nelson Mandela Bay

Nelson Mandela Bay’s iconic Donkin Reserve will become an oasis of shade and greenery as a tree-planting initiative brings trees to locations across the metro.

In celebration of Mandela Day on Thursday, Konica Minolta South Africa and Food & Trees for Africa (FTFA), in collaboration with Nelson Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA), has undertaken to plant a total of 601 trees across the city, 101 of which will be planted at the Donkin Reserve.

The Donkin Reserve, which overlooks the city from Belmont Terrace, is home to Nelson Mandela Bay Tourism, historic monuments such as the Stone Pyramid and the Lighthouse, as well as fascinating installation art celebrating democratic South Africa.

Other trees will be planted at schools and townships offsetting an estimated 221 tons of carbon-dioxide equivalent (CO2e).

FTFA Certified Permaculture Trainer, Mike Pierce said the trees were indigenous shade trees which were wind resistant.

“We do try to select indigenous trees that are well suited to the area that are not going to increase water stress. Low maintenance is what we’re going for. With the water issues we do our best to get trees that are water hardy,” Pierce said.

Municipality acting director of parks and cemeteries, Gregory Kops, said the city had the manpower to maintain the influx of greenery.

“When it comes to tree planting, trees must be planted in the correct place. The tree should reach its maximum lifespan. However, if a tree is not planted in the correct place one will have to remove the tree and all the years of nurturing and investment will be lost,” Kops said.

He said a major challenge was illegal dumping where the municipality would plant trees but communities would dump waste, particularly in the Northern Areas and the city’s townships.

Across the country a total of 46,001 trees, including 4,730 bamboo and tree-equivalent spekboom plants, have been planted since the start of this initiative in 2008.

The planting has offset an estimated 16,974 tons of CO2e, enabling Konica Minolta to achieve carbon-neutral status, mitigating global warming and improving air quality, in line with its broader commitment to sustainable business practices.

Konica Minolta South Africa says the ongoing tree donation has reached 908 beneficiary organisations, including 866 schools and 42 community centres, as well as 11,639 homes.

With the programme’s focus on sustainability, 129 community educators have been trained through the tree-planting activities and are now empowered to take the initiative forward across the country.

– African News Agency (ANA)

