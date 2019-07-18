Olifantsvlei Primary School pupils gets free spectacles for Mandela Day

More than 100 schoolchildren from Olifantsvlei Primary School in Eikenhof, south of Johannesburg, on Thursday received free spectacles on as part of celebrations on Mandela Day.

Before the children were given the glasses, Premier Optical conducted eye tests on 156 pupils from grade R to Grade 7.

Optometrist Dire Thomas, who was conducting the eye tests, said it was important for every pupil to have their eyes checked.

Thomas said the eye tests were their way of contributing to 67 minutes of service.

Mandela Day is a world-wide call to action that acknowledges that each individual has the ability to make an impact. “Nelson Mandela has fought for social justice for 67 years. We’re asking you to start with 67 minutes,” says the campaign message.

“We decided to offer free eyesight testing and giving out free eye spectacles to those who might be in need of them,” said Thomas.

“I feel like it might be Mandela Day every day not just one day, because some learners cannot afford to see an optometrist, it might be expensive for their parents.”

Other activities at the school included painting of grade R classes and development of vegetable gardens, which will in time provide fresh food to the pupils through the school feeding scheme. The sports combination court was also revamped.

First lady Dr Tshepo Motsepe and a host of celebrities that included 16 Miss South Africa finalists, actors Oros Mpofu and Ntokozo Dlamini – known as Mastermind as well as TV presenter Maps Maponyane participated in upliftment activities at the school.

Motsepe’s husband, President Cyril Ramaphosa was at another engagement. He was in Cape Town at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital in Rondebosch, where he was interviewed on RX Radio by children – the youngest was four. Impressed by the children’s radio presenting skills, the president answered questions they asked.

However, at the Olifantsvlei Primary School the First Lady politely declined requests for interviews, saying she was there only for the kids.

The event was organised by the Adopt-a-School Foundation partnered with Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation, FeverTree Consulting, Premier Optical, McDonald’s and Triviron.

Adopt-a-School-Foundation executive director Steven Lebere said Mandela Day deeds help to improve the physical environments where children learn, grow and develop to reach their full potential.

“Investing in young children is crucial for our country; through collaborations and a collective effort every child can be afforded equal opportunity to a brighter future,” said Lebere.

– African News Agency (ANA)

