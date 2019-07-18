DA celebrates Mandela Day with pensioners in Rustenburg

The Democratic Alliance (DA) will celebrate Nelson Mandela with pensioners in Rustenburg, North West, the party said on Thursday.

The party said Rustenburg constituency head, Cheryl Phillips, and ward 16 council candidate, Johan Cronje, will host the annual luncheon for pensioners at Geelhoutpark.

Next month Cronje is going to contest to retain ward 16 in the by-election. The Councillor position in the ward became vacant when Cheryl Phillips resigned to take up her seat in the national assembly following the May 8 general election.

Nelson Mandela Day, which coincides withe the late statesman’s birthday, is celebrated annually in honour of former South African president.

The day was officially declared by the United Nations in November 2009. The first UN Mandela Day held on 18 July 2010.

The day was not meant to be a a public holiday, but as day to honour the legacy of Mandela and his values, through volunteering and community service. It is a call to action that celebrates the idea that each individual has the power to transform the world, the ability to make an impact.

People dedicate 67 minutes of their time to do good. Mandela gave up 67 years of his life fighting injustice.

On Wednesday – the eve of Mandela Day – North West Agriculture MEC Desbo Mohono in partnership with Motlosana local Municipality and Harmony Mines handed over food security projects to 150 indigent families and three institutions in Jourberton near Klerksdorp.

Identified families consist of unemployed youth, women, the poor and the vulnerable.

The families received agricultural inputs that included seedlings as well as feed so they could intensively engage in agricultural activities and contribute to poverty reduction at household level.

The department said it will further assist by providing necessary infrastructure for these projects.

– African News Agency (ANA)

