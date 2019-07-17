Minister Zulu to observe Mandela Day delivering 67 pairs of shoes to Dunoon pupils

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu and the Kasi Angels Foundation will on Thursday hand over 67 pairs of shoes to pupils at Du Noon Primary School in Dunoon, Milnerton, Western Cape to commemorate Mandela Day, the national Department of Social Development said in a statement on Wednesday.

This year marks the tenth anniversary of Nelson Mandela Day and the day is being commemorated under the theme, Action Against Poverty.

After the United Nations declared the birthday of the African National Congress leader officially as International Mandela Day in November 2009, it was promoted to encourage people to contribute 67 minutes of their time on the day to signify the 67 years that he sacrificed fighting for freedom and justice in this country.

The new approach identifies five key focus areas for global partnerships to ensure strategic impact. These areas are education and literacy, food and nutrition, shelter, sanitation and active citizenship.

Zulu will embark on a partnership with Kasi Angels Foundation in delivering 67 pairs of shoes to 67 schools around the country. Du Noon marks the first school for the initiation of this programme.

“The minister says that partnerships between government and the private sector are vital to address the triple challenges of poverty, unemployment and inequality,” the department said in the statement.

The handover is scheduled for 12 noon at the school in Dunoon.

– African News Agency (ANA)

