City of Tshwane gears up for International Mandela Day

The City of Tshwane council is gearing up to celebrate International Mandela Day where members of the mayoral committee will spread around communities handing over blankets, and cleaning and painting homes of the less fortunate, among others.

In preparation for the day ahead, Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and his committee took a bus tour around the City and visited some of the historical sights which are of national value and also retraced the last steps of Mandela in the capital city.

The tour included a stop at Inkululeko Community Centre in Salvokop, where the mayor and his entourage handed out blankets, beanies and scarves to the children at the centre.

Mokgalapa said Wednesday’s tour was a precursor and appreciation of what was to come on Thursday.

“Today’s tour of the city was just to abreast ourselves and remind ourselves in terms of the role that our city has played in our democracy.”

The tour included a drive to 1 Military Hospital, where Mandela was regularly admitted for treatment and check-ups during his illness.

It ended at the Union Buildings where his body lay for three days prior his funeral.

The Mandela Day campaign followed the United Nations’ declaration of the African National Congress stalwart’s birthday on 18 July as International Nelson Mandela Day.

On this day, individuals are asked to dedicate 67 minutes of their time to uplifting their communities in honour of Mandela, and signifies the 67 years in which the ANC leader fought for justice and freedom in South Africa.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.