AfriForum takes City of Tshwane to court over ‘illegal’ electricity tariff increase

Civil rights’ organisation AfriForum will on Tuesday take the City of Tshwane to the North Gauteng High Court over the implementation of an electricity tariff increase.

AfriForum served the city and the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) with a summons on July 4 after the metro implemented electricity tariff increases on July 1 without Nersa’s approval.

According to Jaco Grobbelaar, AfriForum’s district coordinator for greater Pretoria, the process followed by the metro was illegal.

“According to the act the Tshwane Metro is not allowed to implement the tariff. The Metro also failed to react to any of AfriForum’s letters and therefore we have no other choice but to approach the court,” Grobbelaar said.

He said that under Section 14 of the Electricity Regulation Act, 2006 (Act No. 4 of 2006) the municipality may not implement an increased electricity tariff without Nersa’s approval.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.