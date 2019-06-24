Social Development welcomes CGE report on women’s shelters

The Department of Social Development has said that the Commission for Gender Equality’s (CGE’s) investigation into the state of sheltering in South Africa is a crucial step in fighting the scourge of gender-based violence (GBV) in the country.

The department has welcomed the release on Monday of the CGE’s report on the State of Shelters in South Africa, saying that it would enhance provision of services to survivors of GBV, which is mandated by legislation.

The department said that the fight against GBV needed a multi-pronged approach and co-operation from all stakeholders.

“The report from the CGE highlights that the Department of Social Development co-operated during the investigation by providing all requested documentation and will continue working with the CGE to make sure that all survivors of GBV are protected,” the department said in a statement.

It also acknowledged that inadequate funding was a challenge, adding that it would prioritise the framework and implementation guidelines for all provinces to implement the policy in the same way.

It said that GBV had been identified as one of the programmes to be tested from July over 12 months.

“The prioritisation framework aims to assist provinces across the board to reprioritise identified programmes which will be funded in a uniform manner,” the department said.

It said it had also developed a Victim Support Services Bill that would address the regulation of sheltering, which would assist in improving conditions of shelters across the country and in turn secure the protection of survivors of violence.

“The Department of Social Development has always maintained that it cannot fight the scourge of violence alone. It needs all stakeholders to make sure that every South African lives in a free and safe South Africa,” the statement said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

