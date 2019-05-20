Society 20.5.2019 01:32 pm

PG Group recruits another 120 young graduates under YES initiative

ANA
The glass supplier says it is heeding President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call to create new work opportunities for youth.

South Africa’s glass manufacturer and supplier, PG Group, on Monday said it was adding a further 120 young graduates in a bid to create job opportunities across all its business divisions in collaboration with the Youth Employment Service (YES).

PG said it was heeding President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call to create new work opportunities for the country’s vast number of unemployed youth.

The YES initiative was launched by Ramaphosa in March 2018, as a joint initiative between government, business, labour, and civil society to collectively tackle a national plan to build economic pathways for the youth.

Charles Bromley, chief executive of the PG Group, said the group’s YES journey began in October 2018 with an initial intake of 120 youth who commenced their experiential workplace programmes.

Bromley said a national recruitment drive for the second intake of 120 youth was currently underway, as the group ramps up its efforts to provide job opportunities in support of the national initiative.

“The YES programme is one of many undertakings that we have embarked on to provide training and skills development for hundreds of black individuals in the last ten years. These activities have provided many opportunities to upskill youth in the glass sector,” Bromley said.

“We are delighted to be able to facilitate programmes using the infrastructure and training courses that we have developed over several years to enhance the skills of our youth. We are providing both experience and training to people who are eager to grow themselves in our society today.”

Dr Tashmia Ismail-Saville, chief executive of YES, said an imperative at YES was around building the sustainability of the initiative.

“Having partners like PG, who are committing together, as a business collective, for the long term is what the country needs. It is therefore really rewarding to see these critical stakeholders in the success of the economy, benefitting from their relationship with YES,” Ismail-Saville said.

“We are already entering a dynamic new phase of YES where we see businesses beginning to engage their second-year cohorts and we look forward to an exciting future.”

– African News Agency

