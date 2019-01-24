Pretoria police search for woman after finding infant abandoned in handbag

Police in Sunnyside, Pretoria, are searching for a woman identified as Lebogang Botolo to assist in an ongoing investigation following the rescue of an abandoned baby.

Sunnyside police spokesperson captain Daniel Mavimbela said a three-week-old baby girl was found inside a handbag on Monday on the sidewalk of Jorrissen Street.

“Police are appealing to the public to assist them to locate a woman known as Lebogang Botolo who could possibly help to advance the child neglect investigation that arose from this incident,” said Mavimbela.

“The baby is recovering inside an incubator at a local hospital following her admission on the same day shortly after the police had rescued her and arranged for medical intervention.”

Mavimbela said when officers visited the little girl in hospital today, her condition had vastly improved.

“Anyone who could possibly know of the whereabouts of Lebogang Botolo should contact warrant officer Gerard Henning of the SAPS Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit on 071 675 7489 or contact the nearest police station,” said Mavimbela.

“Parents who do not wish to keep their newborn babies are encouraged to utilise the two ‘baby bins’ available at all times at the corners of Spuy and Vos, and Steve Biko and Jorrissen Streets [in Pretoria].”

– African News Agency

