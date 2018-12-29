Mpumalanga MEC told spokesman Joseph Mabuza ‘motorbikes are dangerous’

Mpumalanga community safety MEC Pat Ngomane warned his spokesman Joseph Mabuza about the dangers of riding a motorcycle shortly before Mabuza was killed in a hit-and-run accident, the MEC told mourners at Mabuza’s funeral in Mbombela on Saturday.

Mabuza, 47, died last Sunday afternoon when his motorbike collided with a bakkie on the N4 at Hectorspruit. He was travelling to Mbombela from a work assignment.

Ngomane told about 5,000 mourners during the funeral service at Communio Church in Mbombela that he had never seen Mabuza riding a motorbike before.

“I was shocked and felt uncomfortable when I saw him riding on a motorbike,” he said.

“I jokingly asked him why he was riding on a motorbike … I told him this thing kills. He responded by saying it does not kill if you respect it. He decided to use his motorbike in order to manoeuvre in the traffic congestion. Thirty minutes after we parted ways, his lifeless body was lying on the road. I was shattered. I felt as if a part of me has gone with him.”

Ngomane said he and Mabuza were supposed to rest that Sunday, as they were tired and not working, but they decided to work because there was “traffic chaos” at the Lebombo border post.

He said Mabuza was a good communicator who always came up with initiatives to make sure people were safe on the roads. He said his foundation would help pay for the education of Mabuza’s daughter Nthabiseng, who is a university student.

A group of about 20 men and women from various bike clubs also attended the funeral. Sun Riders president Welcome Matsane appealed to the provincial government to conduct road safety campaigns for bikers.

“We are not gangsters, and we also contribute to charities,” said Matsane.

Mabuza was buried in Mbombela on Saturday. He is survived by his wife, four children, a grandson, his mother, and six siblings.

– African News Agency (ANA)

