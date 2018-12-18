Dam levels around Cape Town decline, water usage up

The levels of dams providing water to residents in Cape Town continue to decline, with average storage capacity down to 68.2 percent, but that is still double the level experienced this time last year.

As temperatures increase, water use is also up by 46 million litres a day, but still within the 587 million litres per day usage range for Level 3 restrictions.

The City of Cape Town, however, warned residents to continue using water sparingly.

“Level 3 recovery restrictions give some relief to residents and business while advocating for continued water-wise usage as it is difficult to predict the rainfall that Cape Town will receive in 2019 and 2020,” a statement from the city said.

“We encourage residents to stay the course over this festive season and to be wise with their water usage over the holidays.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.