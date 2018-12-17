Cape Town drivers rush to clear fines ahead of festive season

Cape Town motorists took advantage of a roadshow by local authorities to clear thousands of traffic fines and warrants ahead of the festive season.

In a statement, the City of Cape Town said over 4,000 motorists took the opportunity of the four-day roadshow at the Cape Town Civic Centre to pay fines valued at over R1.3 million.

The City’s Legal Services Department and its partners, Traffic Services and the Revenue Department, worked together to bring City services closer to motorists this week.

Motorists had the opportunity to plead for leniency by making representations to the prosecutors for a reduced fine, making general enquiries about traffic fines and warrants, and making payment – all in one venue.

“The City has committed to taking services to the residents and we need to walk the talk with such initiatives. The roadshow is a one-stop shop where motorists can request for a reduction in the amount to be paid for outstanding fines, query their warrants and make payment.

“At this time of the year, especially, life gets quite hectic for us all and the convenience of having a basket of services under one roof is a good incentive to get motorists to do the right thing. I am pleased that motorists took time out to make their way to the Civic Centre and waited patiently to be served,’ said the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Corporate Services, Sharon Cottle.

The unprecedented response to this initiative indicates that there is a need for more such roadshows in the future. The City is looking into similar projects subject to discussions with all relevant role-players, including the Department of Justice and the National Prosecuting Authority, to build on this initiative the statement added.

Cottle used the opportunity to engage with members of the public who were waiting patiently to be served and wished them well for the festive season and a safe journey should they be travelling.

According to the City, motorists were thankful for the opportunity to wipe their slate clean.

“The City would like to thank motorists who took the opportunity to act responsibly and pay their outstanding fines. If the long queues were anything to go by, then this roadshow was a clear indication that we need more such activations in the future,” added Cottle.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.