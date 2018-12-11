 
New primary healthcare facility to be launched in Joburg’s Cosmo City

Picture is for illustrative purposes only.

This will allow people living in and around Cosmo City to have easily accessible and affordable healthcare.

The Gauteng department of health in partnership with health NGO Right to Care will launch a world class primary health clinic in Johannesburg’s Cosmo City tomorrow.

With a population of 70,000 and still growing, Cosmo City has just one container clinic which can accommodate only 4,000 patients a month, leaving a gap for patients to get the medical care they need.

Right to Care plans to support the health department to provide fee-for-service primary healthcare services in under-serviced communities.

“Patients will pay only R350 including a consultation with a doctor or a nurse including tests and medication. Those not on medical aid must go to the closest public hospitals, which are a 30-minute drive or taxi ride away,” the NGO said.

This will allow people living in and around Cosmo City to have easily accessible and affordable healthcare.

The model will be rolled out in other areas where there are still deficits because patients do not always have the time or cannot always afford the travel to access health facilities.

