SA women need education to be economically free – activist

The Gauteng Provincial government today launched its second victim empowerment centre in Evaton in Sedibeng to mark the closing day of the 16 days of activism campaign against women and children abuse.

One of the speakers at the event, Amanda Lusaseni, said: “For me, I think that for women not a lot is being done when it comes to women empowerment. Many women as we speak right now are suffering”.

Lusaseni said that it is not too late for women to get help and that this can only be done if people stand together to create a better future.

“The most important thing South Africans can do is to start with the youth and make education the biggest starting point.”

She said education is important because women need it to be and become economically free.

“The government builds these shelters but women go back and once again become dependent on the man so education is important.”

The Gauteng MEC for Community Safety, Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane, said she was not impressed with how the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Gauteng treats its clients, adding that there was a huge difference when comparing Gauteng and Cape Town.

“In Gauteng when you are a victim of gender-based violence, whether you have been raped or beaten up by your partner … when you go to our NPA guys at court level they look at you as a suspect and immediately declare that you are lying,” said Nkosi-Malobane.

“From your statement, they want to minus some of the things that you have said in order for you to not continue with the case.

“When you go to Cape Town – because I have stayed there for a week – they sit with the client and try and remind the client of some of the things that they have forgotten to add to their cases.”

The MEC said that it is time that the attitude in Gauteng changes and thanked the community members for showing their support.

Nkosi-Malobane said Sedibeng has the highest rate of gender-based violence as well as alcohol and substance abuse.

“We are coming here for the second time and we promised the media and the public that this place will work and that the center will work for the people of Sedibeng,” said Nkosi-Malobane.

“We launched it in August but we are also coming back here when the country is closing the 16 days of activism campaign for no violence against women and children.”

Although the campaign aims to highlight the plight of victims of gender-based violence, the MEC emphasised that everyone should be involved in fighting abuse 365 days of the year.

– African News Agency (ANA)

