‘We do not sell zebra meat,’ says Durban butchery on ‘malicious’ social media posts

Image: Twitter @SALTruckers

The company distanced itself from a social media post, saying it was ‘misleading’, and reassured customers it did not sell zebra meat.

Popular Durban butchery Emam Bux Meats has rubbished claims that it sells zebra meat, labelling social media posts claiming they did as “malicious”.

“Emam Bux Meats is a household name in South Africa, supplying quality and affordable products over several years. Our meat is all halaal certified and come from abattoirs that are fully compliant,” the company said in a statement.

They said a social media post claimed the butchery was selling zebra meat.

“The post is accompanied by three pictures, two of which are of an overturned truck bearing the name Hestony and the other of a load of zebras. The pictures are accompanied by a message warning people that Emam Bux is selling zebra meat.”

Someone on social media took the issue further and claimed the load was destined for Emam Bux

The company distanced itself from the post, saying it was “misleading”, and reassured customers it did not sell zebra meat.

“The post in question is the work of a disgruntled opponent in the meat industry who cannot compete with our affordable prices and quality meat.”

They said that while Hestony transported meat for them, they also did so for other companies.

“The post is malicious and designed to tarnish our good reputation in the market. It is nonsensical because the pictures have been grouped together to convey a distorted view.”

The butchery added: “Emam Bux assures our customers that we do not stock nor sell zebra meat. All our meat products are of the highest quality.”

