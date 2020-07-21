WATCH: Mbalula fact-checks Mashaba on ANC members’ celebration video

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has corrected an initial allegation from leader of The People’s dialogue, Herman Mashaba, who reported that ANC officials had gathered to celebrate the life of Mapiti Matsena.

In footage shared on social media, ANC officials with no masks can be seen at the 2017 national conference.

This is FAKE NEWS @HermanMashaba boldly spread this as fact ,This is 2018 Anc conference. https://t.co/IbnvVrkC1s — Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) July 21, 2020

In the initial report, Mashaba alleged the ANC members were celebrating the passing of Matsena, with no masks, only to be fact-checked by Mbalula, who accused Mashaba of spreading fake news.

Matsena was brutally murdered at his family home in Doornpoort last Wednesday by a man who entered the house and stabbed him during a tussle.

He was a Gauteng provincial legislature member at the time.

2017 was an interesting year for the ANC as the party successfully managed to prevent a split into two, following a bruising party leadership contest between now President Cyril Ramaphosa and his losing opponent, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

