Twitter users lose millions as high-profile users hacked

In perhaps one of the biggest Bitcoin scams on social media, hackers used high-profile Twitter accounts to solicit bitcoin donations on Wednesday evening.

Bill Gates’ Twitter account was hacked by apparent scammers who promised to double payments made to a bitcoin account.

“Everyone is asking me to give back, and now is the time. I am doubling all payments sent to my BTC address for the next 30 minutes. You send $1,000, I send you back $2,000. Only going on for 30 minutes! Enjoy,” reads the message.

The same scam was posted on several other Twitter accounts including Elon Musk, Joe Biden, Warren Buffett, Kanye West, Michael Bloomberg, Apple, Uber, Jeff Bezos, Barack Obama and Benjamin Netanyahu.

Kanye west, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Elon Musk Twitter accounts got hacked and this guys have made over 10M dollars This will go down as the biggest heist on Twitter pic.twitter.com/q7mUXYzpt0 — ploque???? (@_oluwatobiiiii) July 15, 2020

Apparently the hackers made at least R2 million from those who believed the billionaires were really doubling payments made to their apparent accounts.

Twitter said it was investigating the hack.

“We are aware of a security incident impacting accounts on Twitter. We are investigating and taking steps to fix it. We will update everyone shortly. You may be unable to tweet or reset your password while we review and address this incident,” it said in a short statement.

According to Reuters, shares of Twitter fell nearly 4 percent in trading after the market close following the hack.

