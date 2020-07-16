16.7.2020 12:26 am

Twitter users lose millions as high-profile users hacked

Citizen reporter
Twitter users lose millions as high-profile users hacked

The billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates has become the target of false claims on social media platforms and messaging apps. AFP/File/JEFF PACHOUD

Twitter says it is investigating the security breach.

In perhaps one of the biggest Bitcoin scams on social media, hackers used high-profile Twitter accounts to solicit bitcoin donations on Wednesday evening.

Bill Gates’ Twitter account was hacked by apparent scammers who promised to double payments made to a bitcoin account.

“Everyone is asking me to give back, and now is the time. I am doubling all payments sent to my BTC address for the next 30 minutes. You send $1,000, I send you back $2,000. Only going on for 30 minutes! Enjoy,” reads the message.

The same scam was posted on several other Twitter accounts including Elon Musk, Joe Biden, Warren Buffett, Kanye West,  Michael Bloomberg, Apple, Uber, Jeff Bezos, Barack Obama and Benjamin Netanyahu.

Apparently the hackers made at least R2 million from those who believed the billionaires were really doubling payments made to their apparent accounts.

Twitter said it was investigating the hack.

“We are aware of a security incident impacting accounts on Twitter. We are investigating and taking steps to fix it. We will update everyone shortly. You may be unable to tweet or reset your password while we review and address this incident,” it said in a short statement.

According to Reuters, shares of Twitter fell nearly 4 percent in trading after the market close following the hack.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Bill Gates ‘optimistic’ about coronavirus battle 11.7.2020
Kanye West, Sonny Bono: Artists who made the leap from performance to politics 7.7.2020
Twitter responds to Kanye’s US presidency plans and Kim being the next First Lady 6.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Load Shedding Eskom suspends load shedding

Business News Taxis now have to fit ‘window jammers’ to keep air flowing

Courts Remove ‘public enemy’ Dudu Myeni immediately, Outa asks court

Government ‘Leave no one behind’, Ramaphosa tells public imbizo as 3m out of jobs

Load Shedding Stages 1 and 2 load shedding in store for Thursday


today in print

Read Today's edition